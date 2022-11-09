Sono Group N.V. (SEV)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) stock priced at $1.29, down -6.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. SEV’s price has ranged from $1.25 to $47.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -31.80%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 231 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sono Group N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1824.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2256, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6398. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2800 in the near term. At $1.3500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1100. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0400.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 105.80 million, the company has a total of 81,508K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16 K while annual income is -75,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20 K while its latest quarter income was -37,410 K.