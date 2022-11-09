SONO (Sonos Inc.) climbed 0.57 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

November 08, 2022, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) trading session started at the price of $15.70, that was 0.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.00 and dropped to $15.47 before settling in for the closing price of $15.66. A 52-week range for SONO has been $13.65 – $35.44.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 717.10%. With a float of $125.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.88 million.

The firm has a total of 1525 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sonos Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 19,702. In this transaction Director of this company sold 905 shares at a rate of $21.77, taking the stock ownership to the 21,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 65,237 for $18.96, making the entire transaction worth $1,236,743. This insider now owns 727,690 shares in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 717.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.60% during the next five years compared to 37.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sonos Inc. (SONO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sonos Inc., SONO], we can find that recorded value of 1.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.27. The third major resistance level sits at $16.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.95.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

There are 127,252K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.00 billion. As of now, sales total 1,717 M while income totals 158,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 371,780 K while its last quarter net income were -600 K.