South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) last year’s performance of 48.05% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $34.10, plunging -0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.165 and dropped to $33.345 before settling in for the closing price of $34.04. Within the past 52 weeks, SJI’s price has moved between $22.36 and $35.32.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 14.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -50.70%. With a float of $121.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1169 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.38, operating margin of +17.30, and the pretax margin is +11.41.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of South Jersey Industries Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.15) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +4.43 while generating a return on equity of 4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -12.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) Trading Performance Indicators

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.16 million, its volume of 1.04 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, South Jersey Industries Inc.’s (SJI) raw stochastic average was set at 49.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 10.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.22 in the near term. At $34.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.58.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.13 billion based on 122,407K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,992 M and income totals 88,090 K. The company made 608,520 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.