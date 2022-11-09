Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.18, soaring 2.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.215 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. Within the past 52 weeks, SUNL’s price has moved between $0.96 and $5.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -328.70%. With a float of $66.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 214 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.27, operating margin of -27.94, and the pretax margin is -213.06.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 41,800. In this transaction Executive VP & COO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.18, taking the stock ownership to the 83,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 for $4.31, making the entire transaction worth $86,200. This insider now owns 615,000 shares in total.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -133.72 while generating a return on equity of -35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)

The latest stats from [Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., SUNL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.47 million was inferior to 0.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s (SUNL) raw stochastic average was set at 5.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 168.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9106, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3971. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2783. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1483, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1167. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0833.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 155.76 million based on 130,897K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 114,740 K and income totals -153,430 K. The company made 29,590 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.