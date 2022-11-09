SXC (SunCoke Energy Inc.) climbed 2.84 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $8.47, up 2.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.72 and dropped to $8.4096 before settling in for the closing price of $8.45. Over the past 52 weeks, SXC has traded in a range of $5.72-$9.82.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 3.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 94.20%. With a float of $82.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 279 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. The insider ownership of SunCoke Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 54,982. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 8,566 shares at a rate of $6.42, taking the stock ownership to the 147,510 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,844 for $6.49, making the entire transaction worth $37,900. This insider now owns 156,076 shares in total.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SunCoke Energy Inc.’s (SXC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.83 million, its volume of 0.97 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s (SXC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.80 in the near term. At $8.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.18.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 696.85 million has total of 83,402K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,456 M in contrast with the sum of 43,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 516,800 K and last quarter income was 41,400 K.