Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) with a beta value of 0.62 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On November 07, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) opened at $4.04,. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.09 and dropped to $3.94 before settling in for the closing price of $3.97. Price fluctuations for TME have ranged from $2.95 to $8.86 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 48.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.20% at the time writing. With a float of $837.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5966 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.35, operating margin of +8.70, and the pretax margin is +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.87% during the next five years compared to 104.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Looking closely at Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), its last 5-days average volume was 9.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 14.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 36.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.60. However, in the short run, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.06. Second resistance stands at $4.15. The third major resistance level sits at $4.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.76.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

There are currently 1,695,077K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,843 M according to its annual income of 469,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,031 M and its income totaled 128,000 K.