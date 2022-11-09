The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is expecting -40.40% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

November 08, 2022, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) trading session started at the price of $3.29, that was 0.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.315 and dropped to $3.15 before settling in for the closing price of $3.24. A 52-week range for LEV has been $2.36 – $13.64.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.30%. With a float of $82.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Lion Electric Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 56.70%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.85 million, its volume of 1.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 27.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.33 in the near term. At $3.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.00.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

There are 190,003K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 627.68 million. As of now, sales total 57,710 K while income totals -43,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 29,520 K while its last quarter net income were 37,510 K.