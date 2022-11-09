The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) last year’s performance of -66.66% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

November 08, 2022, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) trading session started at the price of $54.24, that was 7.66% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.29 and dropped to $53.26 before settling in for the closing price of $51.71. A 52-week range for SMG has been $39.06 – $180.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 14.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.20%. With a float of $40.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.60, operating margin of +15.09, and the pretax margin is +13.75.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 68.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 5,864,220. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $97.74, taking the stock ownership to the 261,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP and CCO sold 17,500 for $98.42, making the entire transaction worth $1,722,363. This insider now owns 9,760 shares in total.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $4.75) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +10.49 while generating a return on equity of 60.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 17.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Looking closely at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.17.

During the past 100 days, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG) raw stochastic average was set at 32.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.14. However, in the short run, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.55. Second resistance stands at $59.44. The third major resistance level sits at $61.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.49.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Key Stats

There are 55,406K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.05 billion. As of now, sales total 3,924 M while income totals -437,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 493,600 K while its last quarter net income were -220,100 K.