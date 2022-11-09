The Timken Company (TKR) volume exceeds 0.73 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) stock priced at $72.50, up 0.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.98 and dropped to $71.29 before settling in for the closing price of $72.50. TKR’s price has ranged from $50.85 to $78.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.70%. With a float of $63.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.18 million.

The firm has a total of 18029 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.68, operating margin of +12.63, and the pretax margin is +11.53.

The Timken Company (TKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tools & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of The Timken Company is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 1,164,292. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 16,308 shares at a rate of $71.39, taking the stock ownership to the 85,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s VP, GC, and Secretary sold 1,247 for $72.83, making the entire transaction worth $90,815. This insider now owns 6,309 shares in total.

The Timken Company (TKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.61 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.93 while generating a return on equity of 16.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Timken Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 79.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Timken Company (TKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Timken Company, TKR], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, The Timken Company’s (TKR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $73.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.97. The third major resistance level sits at $74.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $69.90.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.21 billion, the company has a total of 72,744K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,133 M while annual income is 369,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,136 M while its latest quarter income was 87,000 K.