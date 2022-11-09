Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) is -23.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) stock priced at $8.17, up 2.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.47 and dropped to $7.98 before settling in for the closing price of $8.09. TWKS’s price has ranged from $7.89 to $33.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -236.60%. With a float of $86.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.57 million.

In an organization with 12000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 27.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 96,300. In this transaction Chief Transformation Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $9.63, taking the stock ownership to the 142,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 20,000 for $10.84, making the entire transaction worth $216,800. This insider now owns 142,755 shares in total.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -236.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (TWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.13. However, in the short run, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.54. Second resistance stands at $8.75. The third major resistance level sits at $9.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.77. The third support level lies at $7.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.59 billion, the company has a total of 311,131K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,070 M while annual income is -23,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 332,110 K while its latest quarter income was -29,990 K.