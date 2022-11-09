Tidewater Inc. (TDW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 191,760 K

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) stock priced at $34.99, down -4.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.99 and dropped to $32.25 before settling in for the closing price of $34.78. TDW’s price has ranged from $9.75 to $36.50 over the past 52 weeks.
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -9.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.30%. With a float of $45.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.24 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4400 workers is very important to gauge.
Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Insider Updates
As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Tidewater Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 9,999,998. In this transaction Director of this company bought 560,224 shares at a rate of $17.85, taking the stock ownership to the 2,669,271 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s EVP, COO & Chief HR Officer sold 25,000 for $25.87, making the entire transaction worth $646,750. This insider now owns 120,270 shares in total.
Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Performance Highlights and Predictions
In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 62.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.
Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) Trading Performance Indicators
Here are Tidewater Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.
Technical Analysis of Tidewater Inc. (TDW)
The latest stats from [Tidewater Inc., TDW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was superior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.91.
During the past 100 days, Tidewater Inc.’s (TDW) raw stochastic average was set at 83.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.26. The third major resistance level sits at $37.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.31.
Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) Key Stats
With a market capitalization of 1.64 billion, the company has a total of 42,190K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 371,030 K while annual income is -128,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 191,760 K while its latest quarter income was 5,380 K.