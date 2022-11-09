TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 184,634 M

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) stock priced at $57.45, down -0.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.93 and dropped to $57.14 before settling in for the closing price of $57.87. TTE’s price has ranged from $44.61 to $61.15 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 7.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 303.90%. With a float of $2.49 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.62 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 101309 workers is very important to gauge.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of TotalEnergies SE is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.40%.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 303.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.00% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TotalEnergies SE’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.72, a number that is poised to hit 3.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

The latest stats from [TotalEnergies SE, TTE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.97 million was inferior to 2.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, TotalEnergies SE’s (TTE) raw stochastic average was set at 92.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.26. The third major resistance level sits at $58.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.22.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 147.62 billion, the company has a total of 2,606,588K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 184,634 M while annual income is 16,032 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 64,962 M while its latest quarter income was 6,626 M.