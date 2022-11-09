Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) volume exceeds 2.09 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On November 07, 2022, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) opened at $1.75, higher 4.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.66 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. Price fluctuations for DCFC have ranged from $1.60 to $19.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.20% at the time writing. With a float of $81.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 466 employees.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 49.54%, while institutional ownership is 31.00%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.9269, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.8554. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8467 in the near term. At $1.9233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5833. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5067.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

There are currently 153,094K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 268.51 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 85,820 K according to its annual income of -127,560 K.