Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) volume exceeds 0.58 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $18.62, down -3.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.84 and dropped to $17.82 before settling in for the closing price of $18.70. Over the past 52 weeks, TNP has traded in a range of $6.95-$19.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 2.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 211.90%. With a float of $19.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.40 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.25, operating margin of -5.09, and the pretax margin is -27.57.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is 33.30%, while institutional ownership is 15.00%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -27.72 while generating a return on equity of -11.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 211.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -43.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (TNP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.58, a number that is poised to hit 2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

Looking closely at Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (TNP) raw stochastic average was set at 83.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.10. However, in the short run, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.62. Second resistance stands at $19.24. The third major resistance level sits at $19.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.58.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 507.06 million has total of 18,196K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 546,120 K in contrast with the sum of -151,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 216,700 K and last quarter income was 46,230 K.