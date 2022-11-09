Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) volume exceeds 0.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) stock priced at $31.07, up 1.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.99 and dropped to $29.615 before settling in for the closing price of $30.61. TWST’s price has ranged from $25.07 to $139.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 125.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.70%. With a float of $55.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 652 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.08, operating margin of -115.81, and the pretax margin is -116.39.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 11,199. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 379 shares at a rate of $29.55, taking the stock ownership to the 255,581 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s insider sold 318 for $36.14, making the entire transaction worth $11,493. This insider now owns 256,161 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -114.94 while generating a return on equity of -33.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Twist Bioscience Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.96, a number that is poised to hit -1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) saw its 5-day average volume 0.85 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.71.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 10.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.19 in the near term. At $33.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.44.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.70 billion, the company has a total of 56,364K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 132,330 K while annual income is -152,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 56,110 K while its latest quarter income was -60,520 K.