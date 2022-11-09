UGI Corporation (UGI) is 0.52% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $35.42, soaring 0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.76 and dropped to $35.10 before settling in for the closing price of $35.21. Within the past 52 weeks, UGI’s price has moved between $31.19 and $47.04.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 168.50%. With a float of $208.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.19 million.

In an organization with 5800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.95, operating margin of +53.58, and the pretax margin is +26.65.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Gas industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UGI Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 2,648,250. In this transaction VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $35.31, taking the stock ownership to the 61,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s President & CEO sold 16,341 for $35.01, making the entire transaction worth $572,098. This insider now owns 37,560 shares in total.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.85) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +19.65 while generating a return on equity of 30.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.85% during the next five years compared to 26.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Trading Performance Indicators

UGI Corporation (UGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UGI Corporation (UGI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.04 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, UGI Corporation’s (UGI) raw stochastic average was set at 33.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.17. However, in the short run, UGI Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.77. Second resistance stands at $36.09. The third major resistance level sits at $36.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.77. The third support level lies at $34.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.36 billion based on 209,993K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,447 M and income totals 1,467 M. The company made 2,033 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.