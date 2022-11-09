UNM (Unum Group) dropped -1.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $45.37, plunging -1.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.645 and dropped to $44.55 before settling in for the closing price of $45.51. Within the past 52 weeks, UNM’s price has moved between $22.25 and $46.64.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 1.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.40%. With a float of $198.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Unum Group (UNM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 243,092. In this transaction EVP, Group Benefits of this company sold 5,400 shares at a rate of $45.02, taking the stock ownership to the 45,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 40,000 for $40.13, making the entire transaction worth $1,605,392. This insider now owns 950,367 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.79) by $0.57. This company achieved a net margin of +6.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.89% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Unum Group (UNM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.08 million, its volume of 1.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 87.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.40 in the near term. At $46.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.21.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.93 billion based on 198,941K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,014 M and income totals 824,200 K. The company made 2,962 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 410,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.