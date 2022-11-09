Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) plunged -0.13 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stock priced at $37.32, down -0.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.445 and dropped to $36.98 before settling in for the closing price of $37.24. VZ’s price has ranged from $34.55 to $55.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 1.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.70%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.20 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 118400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.73, operating margin of +23.92, and the pretax margin is +22.02.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Verizon Communications Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 64.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 80,112. In this transaction EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of this company sold 1,558 shares at a rate of $51.42, taking the stock ownership to the 33,403 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff sold 1,558 for $50.94, making the entire transaction worth $79,365. This insider now owns 34,961 shares in total.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 29.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.19% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Verizon Communications Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.60, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) saw its 5-day average volume 22.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 23.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ) raw stochastic average was set at 14.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.43 in the near term. At $37.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.50.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 156.19 billion, the company has a total of 4,199,817K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 133,613 M while annual income is 22,065 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,241 M while its latest quarter income was 4,900 M.