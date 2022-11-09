Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) volume exceeds 2.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On November 08, 2022, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) opened at $2.07, lower -10.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.07 and dropped to $1.82 before settling in for the closing price of $2.06. Price fluctuations for VFF have ranged from $1.88 to $9.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -158.50% at the time writing. With a float of $77.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.57 million.

The firm has a total of 1800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Village Farms International Inc. is 12.18%, while institutional ownership is 18.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 478,602. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 90,000 shares at a rate of $5.32, taking the stock ownership to the 9,259,529 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for $5.30, making the entire transaction worth $530,100. This insider now owns 9,349,529 shares in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Village Farms International Inc., VFF], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) raw stochastic average was set at 1.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.16. The third major resistance level sits at $2.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.50.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Key Stats

There are currently 88,572K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 162.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 268,020 K according to its annual income of -9,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 82,900 K and its income totaled -36,560 K.