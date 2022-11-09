VTEX (VTEX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.36% last month.

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) stock priced at $3.73, up 5.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.825 and dropped to $3.57 before settling in for the closing price of $3.55. VTEX’s price has ranged from $2.66 to $17.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.30%. With a float of $63.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1727 employees.

VTEX (VTEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of VTEX is 26.71%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%.

VTEX (VTEX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VTEX’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VTEX (VTEX)

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, VTEX’s (VTEX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.85 in the near term. At $3.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.45. The third support level lies at $3.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 754.58 million, the company has a total of 191,029K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 125,770 K while annual income is -60,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 38,710 K while its latest quarter income was -21,460 K.