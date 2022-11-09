World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is 8.14% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $27.19, soaring 1.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.54 and dropped to $26.711 before settling in for the closing price of $27.14. Within the past 52 weeks, INT’s price has moved between $19.29 and $29.28.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 3.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -32.00%. With a float of $59.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4414 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.21, operating margin of -0.58, and the pretax margin is +0.32.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of World Fuel Services Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 95.90%.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +0.24 while generating a return on equity of 3.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -8.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) Trading Performance Indicators

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, World Fuel Services Corporation’s (INT) raw stochastic average was set at 87.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.78 in the near term. At $28.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.41. The third support level lies at $26.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.63 billion based on 61,919K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,337 M and income totals 73,700 K. The company made 15,661 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 42,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.