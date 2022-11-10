16.53% percent quarterly performance for Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $180.65, up 0.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $182.23 and dropped to $178.69 before settling in for the closing price of $180.02. Over the past 52 weeks, GPC has traded in a range of $115.63-$180.16.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 4.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 451.00%. With a float of $137.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.61, operating margin of +6.92, and the pretax margin is +6.36.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Genuine Parts Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.00%.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.03) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +4.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 451.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.60% during the next five years compared to 6.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genuine Parts Company’s (GPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Looking closely at Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.90.

During the past 100 days, Genuine Parts Company’s (GPC) raw stochastic average was set at 97.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $161.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $141.76. However, in the short run, Genuine Parts Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $182.30. Second resistance stands at $184.04. The third major resistance level sits at $185.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $178.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $176.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $175.22.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.26 billion has total of 141,161K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,871 M in contrast with the sum of 898,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,675 M and last quarter income was 312,360 K.