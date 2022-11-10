16.82% volatility in Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $0.1257, up 1.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1388 and dropped to $0.1257 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Over the past 52 weeks, STAB has traded in a range of $0.11-$4.18.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -15.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, with a float of $42.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.67 million.

In an organization with 46 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.16, operating margin of -2057.00, and the pretax margin is -2346.46.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Statera Biopharma Inc. is 18.75%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -2346.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Statera Biopharma Inc.’s (STAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30

Technical Analysis of Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Statera Biopharma Inc.’s (STAB) raw stochastic average was set at 9.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1571, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3584. However, in the short run, Statera Biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1373. Second resistance stands at $0.1446. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1504. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1242, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1184. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1111.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.17 million has total of 53,296K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,490 K in contrast with the sum of -101,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 770 K and last quarter income was -3,490 K.