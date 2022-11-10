$890.39K in average volume shows that Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is heading in the right direction

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $52.46, soaring 3.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.09 and dropped to $51.225 before settling in for the closing price of $51.81. Within the past 52 weeks, PCOR’s price has moved between $40.00 and $97.60.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -155.50%. With a float of $120.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2885 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.69, operating margin of -53.74, and the pretax margin is -56.12.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Procore Technologies Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 1,313,988. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 24,200 shares at a rate of $54.30, taking the stock ownership to the 3,658,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s CEO & President sold 24,200 for $49.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,197,878. This insider now owns 3,683,087 shares in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -51.51 while generating a return on equity of -57.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -155.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Looking closely at Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.06.

During the past 100 days, Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.97. However, in the short run, Procore Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.35. Second resistance stands at $57.15. The third major resistance level sits at $59.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.61.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.43 billion based on 135,564K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 514,820 K and income totals -265,170 K. The company made 186,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -71,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.