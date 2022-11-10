A major move is in the offing as Graco Inc. (GGG) market cap hits 11.40 billion

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $68.69, up 0.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.09 and dropped to $67.30 before settling in for the closing price of $68.25. Over the past 52 weeks, GGG has traded in a range of $56.48-$81.09.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.20%. With a float of $166.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.17 million.

The firm has a total of 3800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.02, operating margin of +26.73, and the pretax margin is +25.58.

Graco Inc. (GGG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Graco Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 635,578. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 9,051 shares at a rate of $70.22, taking the stock ownership to the 65,135 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 44,949 for $70.77, making the entire transaction worth $3,181,000. This insider now owns 65,135 shares in total.

Graco Inc. (GGG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +22.13 while generating a return on equity of 29.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.40% during the next five years compared to 60.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Graco Inc.’s (GGG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 331.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graco Inc. (GGG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Graco Inc., GGG], we can find that recorded value of 1.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.76.

During the past 100 days, Graco Inc.’s (GGG) raw stochastic average was set at 79.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.01. The third major resistance level sits at $70.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.55.

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.40 billion has total of 168,529K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,988 M in contrast with the sum of 439,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 545,640 K and last quarter income was 116,230 K.