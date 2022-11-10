Aegon N.V. (AEG) average volume reaches $2.82M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) started the day on November 09, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.49% at $4.64. During the day, the stock rose to $4.745 and sunk to $4.605 before settling in for the price of $4.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEG posted a 52-week range of $3.76-$6.22.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -88.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.03 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.78 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.81.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20000 employees. It has generated 1,000,314 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +5.58 and Pretax Margin of +7.19.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. Aegon N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.10%, in contrast to 10.00% institutional ownership.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aegon N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -88.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aegon N.V. (AEG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.43, and its Beta score is 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.66.

In the same vein, AEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.