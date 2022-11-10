Can Rogers Corporation’s (ROG) drop of -54.44% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On November 08, 2022, Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) opened at $106.11, lower -0.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.25 and dropped to $103.66 before settling in for the closing price of $105.35. Price fluctuations for ROG have ranged from $103.50 to $274.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 7.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.50% at the time writing. With a float of $18.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3675 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.89, operating margin of +13.91, and the pretax margin is +13.54.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rogers Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 400,223. In this transaction SVP, GM of EMS of this company sold 1,502 shares at a rate of $266.46, taking the stock ownership to the 8,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Director sold 400 for $260.20, making the entire transaction worth $104,080. This insider now owns 1,820 shares in total.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.14) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +11.59 while generating a return on equity of 10.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rogers Corporation (ROG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Rogers Corporation (ROG)

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 0.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.13.

During the past 100 days, Rogers Corporation’s (ROG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 237.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $229.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $258.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $106.65 in the near term. At $108.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $110.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.57. The third support level lies at $99.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) Key Stats

There are currently 18,811K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 932,890 K according to its annual income of 108,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 251,970 K and its income totaled 17,880 K.