Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) soared 1.10 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

November 08, 2022, Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) trading session started at the price of $40.36, that was 1.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.83 and dropped to $40.10 before settling in for the closing price of $40.09. A 52-week range for EPC has been $32.00 – $51.86.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -2.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 71.20%. With a float of $51.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.50 million.

In an organization with 6900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Edgewell Personal Care Company stocks. The insider ownership of Edgewell Personal Care Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 16. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 0 shares at a rate of $37.79, taking the stock ownership to the 64,550 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President, North America sold 7,000 for $37.00, making the entire transaction worth $258,990. This insider now owns 12,237 shares in total.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.56) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.20% during the next five years compared to -6.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s (EPC) raw stochastic average was set at 77.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.87. However, in the short run, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.54. Second resistance stands at $42.55. The third major resistance level sits at $43.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.08.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) Key Stats

There are 51,826K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.09 billion. As of now, sales total 2,087 M while income totals 117,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 623,800 K while its last quarter net income were 30,500 K.