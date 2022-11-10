Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 33.09% last month.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.23, soaring 0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.57 and dropped to $17.815 before settling in for the closing price of $18.05. Within the past 52 weeks, EXTR’s price has moved between $8.49 and $18.44.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 12.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.30%. With a float of $128.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2643 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.67, operating margin of +6.57, and the pretax margin is +4.69.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Extreme Networks Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 180,813. In this transaction EVP Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $18.08, taking the stock ownership to the 116,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 97,870 for $17.11, making the entire transaction worth $1,674,164. This insider now owns 908,759 shares in total.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.98 while generating a return on equity of 61.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 86.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Extreme Networks Inc.’s (EXTR) raw stochastic average was set at 95.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.53 in the near term. At $18.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.42. The third support level lies at $17.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.34 billion based on 131,345K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,112 M and income totals 44,270 K. The company made 297,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.