HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 58,752 M

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $213.80, plunging -1.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $215.18 and dropped to $209.58 before settling in for the closing price of $214.24. Within the past 52 weeks, HCA’s price has moved between $164.47 and $279.02.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 7.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 93.70%. With a float of $215.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $292.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 204000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.47, operating margin of +16.47, and the pretax margin is +16.74.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 2,889,304. In this transaction SVP; Chief Development Officer of this company sold 12,946 shares at a rate of $223.18, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s Group President sold 9,838 for $223.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,198,793. This insider now owns 199,883 shares in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.7) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.14% during the next five years compared to 23.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.71, a number that is poised to hit 4.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.38 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.71.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 78.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $205.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $217.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $214.71 in the near term. At $217.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $220.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $209.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $206.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $203.51.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 59.75 billion based on 282,717K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 58,752 M and income totals 6,956 M. The company made 14,971 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,134 M in sales during its previous quarter.