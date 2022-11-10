ICL Group Ltd (ICL) PE Ratio stood at $6.21: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) flaunted slowness of -7.08% at $8.14, as the Stock market unbolted on November 09, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $8.52 and sunk to $8.05 before settling in for the price of $8.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICL posted a 52-week range of $8.06-$12.96.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.29 billion, simultaneously with a float of $698.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.08.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 12000 employees. It has generated 1,697,688 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 191,127. The stock had 4.93 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.23, operating margin was +17.11 and Pretax Margin of +15.64.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ICL Group Ltd industry. ICL Group Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.48%, in contrast to 21.80% institutional ownership.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 18.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICL Group Ltd (ICL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.14.

In the same vein, ICL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ICL Group Ltd, ICL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.13 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.