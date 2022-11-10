Investors finally get a glimpse of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) volume hitting the figure of 0.59 million.

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) stock priced at $0.3925, down -0.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4038 and dropped to $0.3901 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. AGTC’s price has ranged from $0.23 to $3.18 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -61.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.30%. With a float of $67.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 102 workers is very important to gauge.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 6,250. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 8,070 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 55,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,994 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $3,376. This insider now owns 21,006 shares in total.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11565.80 while generating a return on equity of -73.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 90.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

The latest stats from [Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, AGTC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was superior to 0.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (AGTC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 200.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 163.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3409, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8901. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4058. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4117. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4195. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3921, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3843. The third support level lies at $0.3784 if the price breaches the second support level.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.06 million, the company has a total of 67,632K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 330 K while annual income is -68,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 330 K while its latest quarter income was -18,390 K.