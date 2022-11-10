Investors finally get a glimpse of Ouster Inc. (OUST) volume hitting the figure of 2.66 million.

On November 08, 2022, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) opened at $1.19, lower -16.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.21 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Price fluctuations for OUST have ranged from $0.76 to $7.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.00% at the time writing. With a float of $119.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 278 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of -296.95, and the pretax margin is -288.21.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 3,818. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,108 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,349,390 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s EVP of Global Operations sold 2,499 for $1.23, making the entire transaction worth $3,070. This insider now owns 1,611,151 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -279.89 while generating a return on equity of -47.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 18.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1070, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3225. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1467 in the near term. At $1.2833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8633. The third support level lies at $0.7267 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

There are currently 181,720K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 192.75 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,580 K according to its annual income of -93,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,330 K and its income totaled -28,000 K.