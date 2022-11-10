JOYY Inc. (YY) EPS growth this year is -234.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on November 09, 2022, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) started slowly as it slid -9.17% to $25.36. During the day, the stock rose to $27.40 and sunk to $25.01 before settling in for the price of $27.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YY posted a 52-week range of $21.38-$57.58.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was -20.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -234.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.95.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7449 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.67, operating margin was -5.04 and Pretax Margin of -2.96.

JOYY Inc. (YY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. JOYY Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.62%, in contrast to 70.10% institutional ownership.

JOYY Inc. (YY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of -4.42 while generating a return on equity of -1.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

JOYY Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -234.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JOYY Inc. (YY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.41, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66.

In the same vein, YY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JOYY Inc. (YY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [JOYY Inc., YY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.54 million was lower the volume of 0.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.69% While, its Average True Range was 1.98.