Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) to new highs

On November 08, 2022, Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) opened at $44.87, higher 3.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.15 and dropped to $44.70 before settling in for the closing price of $44.62. Price fluctuations for SEE have ranged from $41.24 to $70.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.90% at the time writing. With a float of $144.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.00 million.

The firm has a total of 16500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.71, operating margin of +16.05, and the pretax margin is +12.94.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sealed Air Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 21,780. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $43.56, taking the stock ownership to the 10,521 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Director bought 1,200 for $42.12, making the entire transaction worth $50,544. This insider now owns 1,200 shares in total.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.93) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +8.88 while generating a return on equity of 233.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.67% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sealed Air Corporation (SEE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sealed Air Corporation, SEE], we can find that recorded value of 1.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Sealed Air Corporation’s (SEE) raw stochastic average was set at 23.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.09. The third major resistance level sits at $48.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.67.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Key Stats

There are currently 144,658K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,534 M according to its annual income of 506,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,400 M and its income totaled 134,200 K.