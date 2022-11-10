Micron Technology Inc. (MU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $66.30: Right on the Precipice

As on November 09, 2022, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) started slowly as it slid -2.64% to $55.97. During the day, the stock rose to $56.65 and sunk to $55.51 before settling in for the price of $57.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MU posted a 52-week range of $48.45-$98.45.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.10 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.08 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.30.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 48000 employees. It has generated 644,302 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 136,302. The stock had 6.01 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.52, operating margin was +24.69 and Pretax Margin of +22.44.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Micron Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 83.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 16, this organization’s SVP, Worldwide Sales sold 16,600 shares at the rate of 63.82, making the entire transaction reach 1,059,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 119,126. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24, Company’s SVP, Chief People Officer sold 5,600 for 76.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 425,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 89,172 in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.3) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +21.16 while generating a return on equity of 14.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.73 in the upcoming year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.24, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.62.

In the same vein, MU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Micron Technology Inc., MU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.44 million was lower the volume of 19.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.24% While, its Average True Range was 2.27.