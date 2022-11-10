NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) volume hits 52.65 million: A New Opening for Investors

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) started the day on November 09, 2022, with a price increase of 29.60% at $1.62. During the day, the stock rose to $1.93 and sunk to $1.52 before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRBO posted a 52-week range of $1.18-$63.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.6729, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.3490.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 27.20% institutional ownership.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$4.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$5.4) by $0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.90%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.32.

In the same vein, NRBO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -16.80.

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.4075.