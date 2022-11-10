No matter how cynical the overall market is Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) performance over the last week is recorded 0.49%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $17.90, up 1.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.93 and dropped to $17.53 before settling in for the closing price of $18.00. Over the past 52 weeks, VECO has traded in a range of $16.11-$32.40.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 12.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 379.80%. With a float of $50.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1091 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.43, operating margin of +9.73, and the pretax margin is +4.40.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 54,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $21.60, taking the stock ownership to the 52,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 5,000 for $20.79, making the entire transaction worth $103,950. This insider now owns 89,158 shares in total.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.46 while generating a return on equity of 6.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 379.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Veeco Instruments Inc.’s (VECO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s (VECO) raw stochastic average was set at 28.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.99 in the near term. At $19.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.19.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 942.20 million has total of 51,425K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 583,280 K in contrast with the sum of 26,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 164,000 K and last quarter income was 9,660 K.