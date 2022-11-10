Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) EPS is poised to hit 2.46 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on November 09, 2022, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) started slowly as it slid -9.22% to $67.93. During the day, the stock rose to $73.03 and sunk to $67.14 before settling in for the price of $74.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OXY posted a 52-week range of $26.05-$77.13.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 113.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $939.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $922.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.26.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11678 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.29, operating margin was +17.99 and Pretax Margin of +14.27.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 83.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,737,316 shares at the rate of 60.71, making the entire transaction reach 105,478,912 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 194,351,650. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 27, Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,705,798 for 58.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 157,709,330. This particular insider is now the holder of 192,614,334 in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.46) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.71 while generating a return on equity of 14.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 113.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.66, and its Beta score is 1.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.75.

In the same vein, OXY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.20, a figure that is expected to reach 2.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OXY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 17.43 million was lower the volume of 27.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.04% While, its Average True Range was 3.20.