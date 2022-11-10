Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.17%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $53.93, up 1.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.26 and dropped to $52.75 before settling in for the closing price of $53.36. Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has traded in a range of $37.67-$73.12.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 14.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.10%. With a float of $58.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.58 million.

In an organization with 4700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.90% during the next five years compared to 20.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (OLLI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (OLLI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.08. However, in the short run, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.13. Second resistance stands at $57.95. The third major resistance level sits at $59.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.93. The third support level lies at $49.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.39 billion has total of 62,590K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,753 M in contrast with the sum of 157,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 452,480 K and last quarter income was 14,100 K.