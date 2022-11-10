Olo Inc. (OLO) kicked off at the price of $8.12: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) stock priced at $8.15, down -0.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.2775 and dropped to $7.66 before settling in for the closing price of $8.18. OLO’s price has ranged from $7.16 to $32.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -66.70%. With a float of $94.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 639 employees.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Olo Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 13,084. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,717 shares at a rate of $7.62, taking the stock ownership to the 151,249 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s COO and Chief Legal Officer sold 1,321 for $7.61, making the entire transaction worth $10,053. This insider now owns 55,873 shares in total.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Olo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olo Inc. (OLO)

Looking closely at Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Olo Inc.’s (OLO) raw stochastic average was set at 13.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.00. However, in the short run, Olo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.38. Second resistance stands at $8.64. The third major resistance level sits at $9.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.14.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.28 billion, the company has a total of 159,051K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 149,370 K while annual income is -42,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 45,600 K while its latest quarter income was -11,670 K.