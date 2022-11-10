Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) posted a 6.32% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $70.06, soaring 3.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.20 and dropped to $69.71 before settling in for the closing price of $69.57. Within the past 52 weeks, POWI’s price has moved between $59.16 and $110.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 12.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 128.70%. With a float of $56.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 773 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.17, operating margin of +24.89, and the pretax margin is +25.04.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 164,935. In this transaction VP of Operations of this company sold 2,117 shares at a rate of $77.91, taking the stock ownership to the 35,888 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director sold 9,845 for $80.55, making the entire transaction worth $793,015. This insider now owns 45,045 shares in total.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.87) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +23.38 while generating a return on equity of 19.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.88% during the next five years compared to 26.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Power Integrations Inc. (POWI)

Looking closely at Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.99.

During the past 100 days, Power Integrations Inc.’s (POWI) raw stochastic average was set at 47.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.69. However, in the short run, Power Integrations Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.78. Second resistance stands at $73.74. The third major resistance level sits at $75.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.80.

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.06 billion based on 57,198K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 703,280 K and income totals 164,410 K. The company made 160,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 45,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.