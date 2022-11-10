Recent developments with Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.36 cents.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $40.07, up 1.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.79 and dropped to $39.37 before settling in for the closing price of $39.92. Over the past 52 weeks, SNV has traded in a range of $34.15-$54.40.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 10.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 114.90%. With a float of $143.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5005 employees.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Synovus Financial Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 70.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 41,380. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $41.38, taking the stock ownership to the 31,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 2,000 for $42.73, making the entire transaction worth $85,460. This insider now owns 29,196 shares in total.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.09) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +36.12 while generating a return on equity of 14.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) raw stochastic average was set at 62.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.14 in the near term. At $41.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.83. The third support level lies at $38.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.90 billion has total of 145,458K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,103 M in contrast with the sum of 760,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 655,600 K and last quarter income was 203,040 K.