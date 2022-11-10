Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) 14-day ATR is 2.52: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) started the day on November 09, 2022, with a price decrease of -11.87% at $28.07. During the day, the stock rose to $31.15 and sunk to $27.3601 before settling in for the price of $31.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIVN posted a 52-week range of $19.25-$179.47.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $908.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $796.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.65.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.70%, in contrast to 64.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 15, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,753 shares at the rate of 37.27, making the entire transaction reach 65,342 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,666. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s Director bought 40,000 for 29.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,172,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 92,616 in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$1.63) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.90% and is forecasted to reach -5.67 in the upcoming year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 52.26.

In the same vein, RIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -27.93, a figure that is expected to reach -1.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), its last 5-days Average volume was 12.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 18.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.71% While, its Average True Range was 2.52.