Urban Edge Properties (UE) last year’s performance of -22.40% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

November 08, 2022, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) trading session started at the price of $14.33, that was 0.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.49 and dropped to $14.1161 before settling in for the closing price of $14.34. A 52-week range for UE has been $12.91 – $19.96.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.50%. With a float of $113.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 116 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.11, operating margin of +34.90, and the pretax margin is +25.63.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +24.15 while generating a return on equity of 10.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.30% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Urban Edge Properties (UE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Looking closely at Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 32.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.69. However, in the short run, Urban Edge Properties’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.56. Second resistance stands at $14.71. The third major resistance level sits at $14.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.81.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

There are 117,438K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.69 billion. As of now, sales total 425,080 K while income totals 102,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 98,290 K while its last quarter net income were 11,380 K.