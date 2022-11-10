Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 504,920 K

On November 08, 2022, Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) opened at $35.57, lower -3.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.10 and dropped to $33.71 before settling in for the closing price of $35.42. Price fluctuations for VNOM have ranged from $19.19 to $35.85 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 44.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 129.80% at the time writing. With a float of $62.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.62 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.97, operating margin of +71.42, and the pretax margin is +51.48.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Viper Energy Partners LP is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 6,385,791. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 180,000 shares at a rate of $35.48, taking the stock ownership to the 10,295,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 180,000 for $35.48, making the entire transaction worth $6,385,791. This insider now owns 10,295,000 shares in total.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.44) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +11.59 while generating a return on equity of 8.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.88% during the next five years compared to 53.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

The latest stats from [Viper Energy Partners LP, VNOM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was superior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Viper Energy Partners LP’s (VNOM) raw stochastic average was set at 85.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.08. The third major resistance level sits at $38.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.89.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) Key Stats

There are currently 165,918K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 504,920 K according to its annual income of 57,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 239,320 K and its income totaled 34,020 K.