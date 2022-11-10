Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $700.19K

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) started the day on November 09, 2022, with a price decrease of -6.32% at $35.55. During the day, the stock rose to $37.755 and sunk to $35.31 before settling in for the price of $37.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCC posted a 52-week range of $19.49-$41.33.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 23.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 519.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.27.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.04%, in contrast to 95.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Director bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 32.01, making the entire transaction reach 48,015 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 8,500 for 34.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 289,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,545 in total.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.56) by $0.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 519.60% and is forecasted to reach 6.40 in the upcoming year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.96, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.06.

In the same vein, HCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.00, a figure that is expected to reach 1.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.87 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.23% While, its Average True Range was 1.78.