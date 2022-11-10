Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) last month volatility was 7.35%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) started the day on November 09, 2022, with a price decrease of -11.52% at $3.15. During the day, the stock rose to $3.49 and sunk to $3.075 before settling in for the price of $3.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREE posted a 52-week range of $3.00-$12.59.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $131.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.30.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.30%, in contrast to 71.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 10,306 shares at the rate of 5.97, making the entire transaction reach 61,527 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in the upcoming year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.16, and its Beta score is 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25.

In the same vein, FREE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.