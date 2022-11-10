WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) last month volatility was 10.91%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) flaunted slowness of -13.57% at $1.12, as the Stock market unbolted on November 09, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.31 and sunk to $1.11 before settling in for the price of $1.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAPS posted a 52-week range of $1.23-$12.90.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 152.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $178.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9680, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.2451.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 606 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +93.60, operating margin was -2.13 and Pretax Margin of +78.50.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the WM Technology Inc. industry. WM Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.70%, in contrast to 57.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 23, this organization’s General Counsel sold 12,250 shares at the rate of 2.65, making the entire transaction reach 32,478 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 200,681. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 23, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 28,174 for 2.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 74,698. This particular insider is now the holder of 383,602 in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +31.26 while generating a return on equity of 49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 152.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81.

In the same vein, MAPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [WM Technology Inc., MAPS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.2384.