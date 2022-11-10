Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) last month volatility was 5.11%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on November 09, 2022, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) started slowly as it slid -3.04% to $68.28. During the day, the stock rose to $70.27 and sunk to $67.97 before settling in for the price of $70.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WYNN posted a 52-week range of $50.20-$99.00.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.47.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 26950 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.00, operating margin was -10.30 and Pretax Margin of -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 66.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19, this organization’s Director sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 66.14, making the entire transaction reach 132,274 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,781. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08, Company’s Director sold 2,000 for 67.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 134,220. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,781 in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.02) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in the upcoming year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88.

In the same vein, WYNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.72, a figure that is expected to reach -1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.67 million was better the volume of 3.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.97% While, its Average True Range was 3.57.